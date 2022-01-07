Preview: Wolves at Thunder

The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-20) aim to win their third consecutive game when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-24) on Friday night in Oklahoma.

Minnesota defeated the Thunder on Wednesday, 98-90. Wolves guard Anthony Edwards tallied a game-high 22 points while fellow starters Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell returned to the lineup for Minnesota in the victory. Towns posted a 17-point, 16-rebound stat line while Patrick Beverley added 20 points, six assists, and four boards. Jaylen Nowell closed the game for the Timberwolves, halting an Oklahoma City comeback on a perfect 6-of-6 night from the floor to earn his 16 points.

The Thunder have lost four of their last five matchups. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 19 points in their defeat versus Minnesota on Wednesday.

The teams have two meetings remaining this season following tonight's game, both in March.

What: Wolves at Thunder

When: 7:00pm CT, January 7

Where: Paycom Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Leandro Bolmaro is OUT in Health & Safety Protocols.

Thunder: Isaiah Roby and Derrick Favors are OUT.