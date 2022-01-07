Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
Preview: Wolves at Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-20) aim to win their third consecutive game when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-24) on Friday night in Oklahoma.
Minnesota defeated the Thunder on Wednesday, 98-90. Wolves guard Anthony Edwards tallied a game-high 22 points while fellow starters Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell returned to the lineup for Minnesota in the victory. Towns posted a 17-point, 16-rebound stat line while Patrick Beverley added 20 points, six assists, and four boards. Jaylen Nowell closed the game for the Timberwolves, halting an Oklahoma City comeback on a perfect 6-of-6 night from the floor to earn his 16 points.
The Thunder have lost four of their last five matchups. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 19 points in their defeat versus Minnesota on Wednesday.
The teams have two meetings remaining this season following tonight's game, both in March.
Current Status Report:
Wolves: Leandro Bolmaro is OUT in Health & Safety Protocols.
Thunder: Isaiah Roby and Derrick Favors are OUT.
