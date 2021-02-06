Preview: Wolves at Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-16) look for a sweep in Oklahoma City when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-12) at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday evening. Minnesota earned a narrow 106-103 win in the first of the two-game set on Friday night, with Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell connecting on a game-winning three-point attempt with 2.9 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Timberwolves were led by Malik Beasley's 24 points in the victory - Beasley's sixth 20-plus point performance in the last seven games. No. 5 and backcourt partner D'Angelo Russell combined for 11 of the Wolves' 16 threes - tying a team-high for three-pointers made in a game this season.
The Thunder were led by center Al Horford's 26 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Oklahoma City guard Hamidou Diallo added 16 points in the Thunder defeat.
Tipoff from OKC is slated for 7:00PM Central Time on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.
- What: Wolves at Thunder
- When: 7:00pm CT, February 6
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Areana
- Watch: Fox Sports North
- Listen: 830 WCCO
Current Injury Report:
Wolves: TBD.
Thunder: TBD.
Probable Starters:
Wolves: G – D'Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Naz Reid
Thunder: G – Darius Bazley, G – Isaiah Roby, F – Kenrich Williams, F – Hamidou Diallo, C – Al Horford