Preview: Wolves at Thunder

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-16) look for a sweep in Oklahoma City when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-12) at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday evening. Minnesota earned a narrow 106-103 win in the first of the two-game set on Friday night, with Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell connecting on a game-winning three-point attempt with 2.9 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Timberwolves were led by Malik Beasley's 24 points in the victory - Beasley's sixth 20-plus point performance in the last seven games. No. 5 and backcourt partner D'Angelo Russell combined for 11 of the Wolves' 16 threes - tying a team-high for three-pointers made in a game this season.

The Thunder were led by center Al Horford's 26 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Oklahoma City guard Hamidou Diallo added 16 points in the Thunder defeat.

Tipoff from OKC is slated for 7:00PM Central Time on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Thunder

Wolves at Thunder When: 7:00pm CT, February 6

7:00pm CT, February 6 Where: Chesapeake Energy Areana

Chesapeake Energy Areana Watch: Fox Sports North

Fox Sports North Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD.

Thunder: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D'Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Naz Reid

Thunder: G – Darius Bazley, G – Isaiah Roby, F – Kenrich Williams, F – Hamidou Diallo, C – Al Horford