Preview: Wolves at Suns
In the final contest of a three-game road trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-31) hope to emerge victorious on back-to-back days when they face the Phoenix Suns (26-13) again on Friday evening.
Aiming to reciprocate an exciting win over Phoenix on Thursday night, all eyes will be on the sensational duo of Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards notched a career-high 42 points on 15-of-31 shooting while Towns tallied 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists during Thursday’s come-from-behind victory.
Phoenix, meanwhile, was led by guard Devin Booker, who scored 35 points in the Suns' 123-119 defeat versus Minnesota.
Friday’s matchup will be the final between the Wolves and the Suns in the 2020-21 regular season, with Phoenix owning a 73-43 advantage in the teams’ all-time meetings.
Tipoff is set for 9PM Central Time from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona and will be available via Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.
Current Injury Report:
Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Great Toe Strain) is DOUBTFUL. Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are OUT.
Suns: TBD.
Probable Starters:
Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Jake Layman, F – Jarrred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns
Suns: G – Chris Paul, G – Devin Booker, F – Jae Crowder, F – Mikal Bridges, C – Deandre Ayton
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: