Preview: Wolves at Suns

In the final contest of a three-game road trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-31) hope to emerge victorious on back-to-back days when they face the Phoenix Suns (26-13) again on Friday evening.

Aiming to reciprocate an exciting win over Phoenix on Thursday night, all eyes will be on the sensational duo of Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards notched a career-high 42 points on 15-of-31 shooting while Towns tallied 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists during Thursday’s come-from-behind victory.

Phoenix, meanwhile, was led by guard Devin Booker, who scored 35 points in the Suns' 123-119 defeat versus Minnesota.

Friday’s matchup will be the final between the Wolves and the Suns in the 2020-21 regular season, with Phoenix owning a 73-43 advantage in the teams’ all-time meetings.

Tipoff is set for 9PM Central Time from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona and will be available via Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Suns

When: 9:00pm CT,March 19

Where: Phoenix Suns Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Great Toe Strain) is DOUBTFUL. Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are OUT.

Suns: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Jake Layman, F – Jarrred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Suns: G – Chris Paul, G – Devin Booker, F – Jae Crowder, F – Mikal Bridges, C – Deandre Ayton