Preview: Wolves at Spurs

In their third meeting this season, the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-15) meet the San Antonio Spurs (11-10) in Texas on Wednesday night. The teams split their first two meetings, both at Target Center, with the Wolves emerging victorious in the most recent matchup, a 96-88 win on January 10, 2021.

Minnesota heads into the contest dropping four of their last five games, including a Monday night 100-98 loss versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. D’Angelo Russell led the team with 18 points while Anthony Edwards logged 13 points –- his sixth-consecutive game in double figures.



San Antonio, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. On Monday, the Spurs fell to Memphis by a score of 133-102, with rookie Keldon Johnson leading the San Antonio scoring column with 25 points.

Tipoff from AT&T Center is slated for 7:30PM Central Time on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Spurs

Wolves at Spurs When: 7:30pm CT, February 3

7:30pm CT, February 3 Where: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Watch: Fox Sports North

Fox Sports North Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Naz Reid (Right Wrist Sprain) is PROBABLE. D'Angelo Russell (Right Quad Contusion) and Juancho Hernangómez (Post Health & Safety Protocol Reconditioning) are QUESTIONABLE. Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge (Right Hip) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D'Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Ed Davis

Spurs: G – Dejounte Murray, G – Lonnie Walker IV, F – DeMar DeRozan, F – Keldon Johnson, C – Jakob Poeltl