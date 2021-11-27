Preview: Wolves at Sixers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) match up against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) at Wells Fargo Center on the tail end of a back-to-back set.

Minnesota fell versus the Charlotte Hornets 133-115 on Friday night in North Carolina. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 25 points while Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell each chipped in 18 into the scoring column.

Philadelphia, 3-7 in their last 10 games, most recently fell to the Golden State Warriors 116-96 on Wednesday night. After lengthy hiatuses from Sixers key contributors Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, the duo are questionable to return tonight versus Minnesota.

Philadelphia has defeated the Wolves in eight consecutive meetings, now narrowly leading the all-time series 31-29.

What: Wolves at Sixers

When: 5pm CT, November 27

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: TBD.

Sixers: Joel Embiid (COVID-19 Protocols) and Tobias Harris (Hip) are QUESTIONABLE. Ben Simmons (Personal) is OUT.