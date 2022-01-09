Preview: Wolves at Rockets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-20) look to return to .500 on the season as they meet the Houston Rockets (11-29) on Sunday in Texas.

Minnesota defeated the Thunder on Friday, 135-105, en route to their third consecutive victory. Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell put together one of his best performances of the season scoring a game-high 27 points on 11-of-12 shooting to go with his game-high 12 assists. Anthony Edwards pitched in 24 points, seven assists, and six boards while Karl-Anthony Towns continued his strong play with 19 points, eight rebounds, and five dimes.

The Rockets have lost nine of their last 10 games, including a 130-106 loss to fellow Texas rival the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Rockets center Christian Wood led with 20 points in the defeat.

The Wolves have won two straight versus Houston, and three of their last four meetings. Minnesota cruised to a 124-106 win versus Houston in its season opener. The teams will have one matchup remaining in the 2021-22 regular season following Sunday's contest.

What: Wolves at Rockets

When: 6:00pm CT, January 9

Where: Toyota Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Groin Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. Leandro Bolmaro is OUT in Health & Safety Protocols.

Rockets: Alperen Sengun (Ankle), Usman Garuba (Health & Safety Protocols), and John Wall are OUT. Garisson Mathews (Ankle) is QUESTIONABLE.