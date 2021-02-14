Preview: Wolves at Raptors

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-20) cap their two-game road trip when they face the Toronto Raptors (12-14) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Sunday night.

Minnesota dropped its last contest on Friday night, losing to the Charlotte Hornets 120-114 at Spectrum Center. Malik Beasley led the Wolves with 31 points while Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and eight rebounds in the defeat. Despite the Wolves' recent four-game losing skid, the team has been consistently competitive as of late, with the past eight Timberwolves games being decided by an average of four points.

The Raptors currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, led by forward Pascal Siakam and guard Fred VanVleet's combined 40-plus points per game. Toronto's previous game resulted in a 120-106 loss at the hands of an Eastern Conference rival, the Boston Celtics. The Raptors are 3-2 in their last five games, and have recovered from a 2-8 start to their regular season by reeling off 10 wins in their last 16 contests.

Tipoff from Tampa Bay is slated for 6:00PM Central Time on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Raptors

Wolves at Raptors When: 6:00pm CT, February 14

6:00pm CT, February 14 Where: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Watch: Fox Sports North

Fox Sports North Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Leg Soreness) are OUT.

Raptors: OG Anunoby (Calf) and Yuta Watanabe (Ankle) are QUESTIONABLE.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Raptors: G – Kyle Lowry, G – Fred VanVleet, F – Norman Powell, F – Pascal Siakam, C – Aron Baynes