Preview: Wolves at Mavericks

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) begin a two-game road trip on Tuesday night in a rematch against the Dallas Mavericks (14-15).

Minnesota defeated Dallas 111-105 on Sunday evening at Target Center.

The Timberwolves were led by Western Conference Player of the Week Karl-Anthony Towns who tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the victory. Guard D'Angelo Russell scored 22 in the contest, moving the Wolves to 15-10 this season when #0 is on the court. Guard Jaylen Nowell emerged as a key contributor in the game, scoring 16 points off the bench for Minnesota.

The Mavericks loss in Minnesota made it two consecutive defeats for Dallas, who were led by guard Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 28 points. Dorian Finney-Smith chipped in 23 points for the Mavs while Jalen Brunson scored 18 and assisted on 11 field goals.

Minnesota has now won two consecutive matchups versus Dallas, with Tuesday's face off marking the second of three meetings between the teams this season.

What: Wolves at Mavericks

When: 7:30pm CT, December 21

Where: American Airlines Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Health & Safety Protocols), Anthony Edwards (Health & Safety Protocols), Josh Okogie (Health & Safety Protocols), Taurean Prince (Health & Safety Protocols), and Jarred Vanderbilt (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis (Right Toe Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. Reggie Bullock (Health & Safety Protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein (Personal Reasons), Luka Dončić (Left Ankle Soreness), Josh Green (Health & Safety Protocols), Maxi Kleber (Health & Safety Protocols) and Eugene Omoruyi (Right Foot Injury) are OUT.