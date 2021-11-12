Preview: Wolves at Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (7-5) on Friday night.

Minnesota is on a six-game losing streak after falling to the Golden State Warriors 123-110 on Wednesday night. Second year guard Anthony Edwards posted a career-high 48 points, becoming the fifth youngest player in NBA history to tally 45+ points in a game.

The Lakers are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Miami Heat 120-117 on Wednesday night in overtime. Los Angeles Guard Malik Monk had a team-high 27 points in the game, while Russell Westbrook earned a triple-double with 25 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds.

This is the first time the Timberwolves and Lakers meet this season. The two won’t meet again until December 17th at Target Center.

What: Wolves at Lakers

When: 9:30pm CT, November 12

Where: Staples Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: None.

Lakers: Trevor Ariza (ankle), Kendrick Nunn (ankle), Lebron James (abdomen), Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb), and Austin Reaves (left hamstring) are OUT.

Anthony Davis (thumb) is PROBABLE. Rajon Rondo (left hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE.