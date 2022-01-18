Preview: Wolves at Knicks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) begin a two-game in New York City as they face the New York Knicks (22-22) on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden.

Minnesota cruised to a 119-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at Target Center led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 26 points and 11 rebounds. Wolves guards Jaylen Nowell and Malik Beasley added 17 and 16 points, respectively.

New York has won three of its last four matchups, but most recently fell to the Charlotte Hornets 97-87 on Monday afternoon. The Knicks duo of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle combined for 18 points each in the loss. In their last meeting with Minnesota, New York prevailed 96-88 in Minneapolis. Tuesday will mark the teams' last meeting of the 2021-22 regular season.

What: Wolves at Knicks

When: 6:30pm CT, January 18

Where: Madison Square Garden

Watch: Bally Sports North, NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Left Ankle Sprain) is PROBABLE. Jordan McLaughlin is OUT in Health & Safety Protocols.

Knicks: TBD.