Preview: Wolves at Knicks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-23) begin a four-game road trip on Sunday evening when they face the New York Knicks (14-16) at Madison Square Garden.

Minnesota most recently fell to the Toronto Raptors, 86-81, on Friday. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists.

Friday marked 12 consecutive games decided by single digits for the Wolves, including 10 decided by six or less points.

The Knicks return to action following a four-day rest, falling to the Orlando Magic, 107-89, in their previous contest. Knicks forward Julius Randle led the team with 25 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Sunday's matchup will be the first time New York head coach Tom Thibodeau will face the Timberwolves since his departure from the team in January of 2019. Minnesota will also face two former Wolves donning Knicks uniforms in veteran forward Taj Gibson and recently acquired guard Derrick Rose.

What: Wolves at Knicks

When: 6:00pm CT, February 21

Where: Madison Square Garden

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are OUT.

Knicks: TBD

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Knicks: G – Elfrid Payton, G – RJ Barrett, F – Reggie Bullock, F – Julius Randle, C – Nerlens Noel