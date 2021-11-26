Preview: Wolves at Hornets

Two of the Association’s most exciting teams will compete on Friday night in Charlotte as the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) take on the Charlotte Hornets (12-8) at Spectrum Center.

Minnesota, now on a five-game winning streak, defeated the Miami Heat 113-101 on Wednesday night at Target Center. Wolves guard-forward Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 33 points, also grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Charlotte, now winners of six of their last seven matchups, beat the Washington Wizards 106-103 on Monday evening. Hornets guards Terry Rozier III and LaMelo Ball combined for 60 points in the victory.

The Hornets have defeated the Wolves three consecutive times, with Charlotte owning a 39-21 all-time season series advantage.

Minnesota is going for its sixth-straight win, a feat that would mark the first time the Timberwolves have won six straight since the 2003-04 season.

What: Wolves at Hornets

When: 6pm CT, November 26

Where: Spectrum Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (back spasms) is QUESTIONABLE. Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) is OUT.

Hornets: Mason Plumlee (calf) is QUESTIONABLE.