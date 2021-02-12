Preview: Wolves at Hornets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-19) begin a two-game road trip when they face the Charlotte Hornets (12-14) at Spectrum Center on Friday evening.

Minnesota most recently fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 119-112 on Wednesday night, with Naz Reid leading the way with a team-high 23 points. Timberwolves star center made Karl-Anthony Towns made his return to the court following a 13-game absence due to Health & Safety Protocols and netted 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes.

The Hornets are currently tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, led by forward Gordon Hayward's 22.6 points per contest. Charlotte is 2-3 in its last five games, most recently falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 130-114. Guard Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 34 points in the loss.

Highly touted rookies Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball will face off for the first time at the NBA level on Friday. Tipoff from Charlotte is slated for 6:00PM Central Time on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Hornets

Wolves at Hornets When: 6:00pm CT, February 6

6:00pm CT, February 6 Where: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Watch: Fox Sports North

Fox Sports North Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Leg Soreness) are OUT.

Thunder: Devonte' Graham (Groin) is QUESTIONABLE.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Thunder: G – LaMelo Ball, G – Terry Rozier, F – Gordon Hayward, F – P.J. Washington, C – Bismack Biyombo