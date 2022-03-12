Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Preview: Wolves At Heat

by Shahbaz Khan
Posted: Mar 12, 2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) continue their road trip in Miami, Florida when they face the Miami Heat (45-23) on Saturday.

The Wolves' six-game winning streak was snapped on Friday night as the team fell to the Orlando Magic, 118-110. Anthony Edwards tallied a team-high 25 points, but ultimately the team's efforts were unable to overcome a 37-point Orlando third quarter. Magic center Mo Bamba led all scorers with 27 in the contest.

The Miami Heat have won four of their last five games, including a 117-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Heat center Bam Adebayo scored a game-high 30 points to go along with a game-high 17 rebounds, propelling Miami to victory.

The Timberwolves have won five of the past six meetings with Miami, including a 113-101 win at Target Center this season.

  • What: Wolves at Heat
  • When: 7:00pm CT, March 12
  • Where: FTX Arena
  • Watch: Bally Sports North
  • Listen: 830 WCCO

    • Current Injury Report:

    Wolves: TBD.

    Heat: TBD.

