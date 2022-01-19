Preview: Wolves at Hawks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) look to make it three consecutive wins when they face the Atlanta Hawks (18-25) on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena.

In the first of this back-to-back scenario, Minnesota narrowly got past the New York Knicks, 112-110 in New York City. Karl-Anthony Towns connected on a game-winning and-one to lead the Wolves to victory and end the night with 20 points. Anthony Edwards chipped in 21 points in the victory while D'Angelo Russell added 17 and Jaylen Nowell tallied 14, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta won its previous game to snap a five-game losing skid, and the win marked just the first in 11 games that the Hawks won on their home court. Atlanta pushed past the Milwaukee Bucks 121-114 led by Hawks guard Trae Young's 30 points. Young connected on 14 free throws in 14 attempts, but shot just 7-of-17 from the floor in the contest.

The Hawks have defeated the Timberwolves in their previous four matchups, including a 121-110 victory over the Wolves in December at Target Center.

What: Wolves at Hawks

When: 6:30pm CT, January 19

Where: State Farm Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North, NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: TBD.

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Knee) and Clint Capela (Ankle) are OUT.