Preview: Wolves at Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5) visit FedEx Forum to face the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) in Tennessee on Monday night.

Minnesota has dropped four straight after a 3-1 beginning to the season, most recently coming off of a 104-84 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. The Wolves were led by center Karl-Anthony Towns, who tallied 20 points and eight rebounds in the game.

Memphis is returning to the court following a 115-87 loss at the hands of the Washington Wizards. The Grizzlies shot just 35% from the field as forward Jaren Jackson Jr. led the team with 13 points.

This is the first time the Timberwolves and Grizzlies meet this season, with Memphis winning the last six matchups between the teams. All-time, the Wolves hold a narrow 49-48 advantage in matchup victories.

What: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

When: 7:00pm CT, November 8

Where: FedEx Forum

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Sprain) is QUESTIONABLE.

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (Hand) is OUT.