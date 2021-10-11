Preview: Wolves at Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves, now 2-0 in the preseason, continue their road trip with a matchup versus the Los Angeles Clippers in Ontario, California on Monday night.

The Clippers, 1-2 in preseason action, fell to the Dallas Mavericks 122-114 on Friday evening. Clippers guard-forward Luke Kennard led the team with 19 points in the loss, while forward Isaiah Hartenstein added 16 in the scoring column.

In their previous contest, the Wolves mounted a comeback 114-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets behind the heroics of guard Jaylen Nowell to remain undefeated in the exhibition schedule. Nowell scored 12 points, all in the final minutes of regulation and overtime to defeat the Nuggets in Colorado. Five Timberwolves scored in double figures during the meeting led by Malik Beasley's 13.

Tipoff for Monday's contest is set for 9:30 PM Central, available on NBA TV and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves vs. Clippers

When: 9:30pm CT, October 11

Where: Toyota Arena

Watch: NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jordan McLaughlin (Right Groin Strain) is QUESTIONABLE.

Clippers: TBD.