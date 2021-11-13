Preview: Wolves at Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-7) face the Los Angeles Clippers (7-4) for the third time this season on Saturday night.

Minnesota will be on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 107-83 on Friday night. Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns had a team-high 29 points alongside 7 rebounds, while D’Angelo Russell posted 22 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in the contest.

The Clippers most recently defeated the Miami Heat 112-109 on Thursday night to extend the team’s win streak to six games. Paul George led Los Angeles with 27 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds in the victory.

The Clippers have claimed both matchups versus Minnesota in the regular season, now defeating the Wolves in five consecutive matchups. The teams will meet again in Los Angeles on January 3.

What: Wolves at Clippers

When: 9:30pm CT, November 13

Where: Staples Center

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: None.

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (knee), Jason Preston (foot), and Marcus Morris Sr. (knee) are OUT.