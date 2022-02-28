Preview: Wolves at Cavaliers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-24) on the first game of a back-to-back set.

Minnesota was handed its second-largest loss of the season versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, 133-102. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 25 points while D'Angelo Russell added 21 in the contest.

Cleveland has lost three of its last four games, but secured a 92-86 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Sans All-Star guard Darius Garland, Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen stepped up to lead Cleveland with 23 points. Reserve Cedi Osman added 19 points while the big man duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley added 18 and 14 respectively.

Cleveland secured a 123-106 win over the Wolves in the teams' first meeting of the regular season, with today's matchup marking the final contest between the teams.

What: Wolves at Cavaliers

When: 6:00pm CT, February 28

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Non-Covid Illness) is PROBABLE. McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) is OUT.

Cavaliers: Darius Garland (Back), Rajon Rondo (Toe), Caris LeBert (Right Foot), and Collin Sexton (Knee) are OUT.