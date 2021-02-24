Preview: Wolves at Bulls

On the tail end of a back-to-back set, the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-25) visit the Chicago Bulls (14-16) on Wednesday evening at United Center.

Minnesota fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 139-112, on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 26 points, 11 assists, and eight boards.

Tuesday marked the first time since January 29 that a Timberwolves game was decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls, winners of four of their last five contests, defeated the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Monday. Bulls guard Coby White led the team with 24 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Chicago's Zach LaVine, a former Timberwolves guard and draftee, was named to his first All-Star appearance on Tuesday night, leading Chicago with 28.6 points per contest this season.

Minnesota trails Chicago 33-26 in the teams' all-time head-to-head meetings.

What: Wolves at Bulls

When: 7:00pm CT, February 24

Where: United Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) is PROBABLE. D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is OUT.

Bulls: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Bulls: G – Coby White, G – Zach LaVine, F – Garrett Temple, F – Patrick Williams, C – Wendell Carter Jr.