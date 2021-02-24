Preview: Wolves at Bulls
On the tail end of a back-to-back set, the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-25) visit the Chicago Bulls (14-16) on Wednesday evening at United Center.
Minnesota fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 139-112, on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 26 points, 11 assists, and eight boards.
Tuesday marked the first time since January 29 that a Timberwolves game was decided by 10 or more points.
The Bulls, winners of four of their last five contests, defeated the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Monday. Bulls guard Coby White led the team with 24 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Chicago's Zach LaVine, a former Timberwolves guard and draftee, was named to his first All-Star appearance on Tuesday night, leading Chicago with 28.6 points per contest this season.
Minnesota trails Chicago 33-26 in the teams' all-time head-to-head meetings.
Current Injury Report:
Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) is PROBABLE. D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is OUT.
Bulls: TBD.
Probable Starters:
Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns
Bulls: G – Coby White, G – Zach LaVine, F – Garrett Temple, F – Patrick Williams, C – Wendell Carter Jr.
