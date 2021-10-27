Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 20: Malik Beasley #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves yells and celebrates with the bench against the Houston Rockets on October 20, 2021 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Preview: Wolves at Bucks

by Shahbaz Khan
Posted: Oct 27, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) face the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) in the team’s first road game of the 2021-22 regular season.

Minnesota split its two-game series with the New Orleans Pelicans, falling 107-98 on Monday night. The Wolves struggled to score – shooting just 34 percent from the floor and having just three players score in double figures. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 32 points and 14 boards while Anthony Edwards ended the night with 28 in the scoring column, including 21 in the third frame.

Milwaukee, winners of their past two games, trounced the Indiana Pacers 119-109 on Monday night led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 30 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. All-Star Bucks forward Khris Middleton added 27 points, seven dimes, and five boards.

The Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Donte DiVincenzo on Monday versus the Wolves.

The all-time series between the teams is tied at 31, with Milwaukee defeating the Wolves in both matchups last season.

  • What: Wolves at Bucks
  • When: 7:00pm CT, October 27
  • Where: Fiserv Forum
  • Watch: Bally Sports North
  • Listen: 830 WCCO

    • Current Status Report:

    Wolves: No injuries to report.

    Bucks: Jrue Holiday (Left Ankle), Brook Lopez (Back), and Donte DiVincenzo (Left Ankle) are OUT. Bobby Portis (Left Hamstring) and Semi Ojeleye (Left Calf) are PROBABLE.

