Preview: Wolves at Trail Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-15) begin a two-game road trip in Portland, Orgeon to take on the Trail Blazers (11-15) on Sunday night.

Minnesota is currently on a five-game losing streak with losses in Washington, in Brooklyn, at home against Atlanta, at home against Utah, and most recently, at home to Cleveland.

The Timberwolves, without D’Angelo Russell due to Right Ankle Soreness for a third straight game, struggled both offensively and defensively and the Cavaliers took advantage, winning 123-106. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team in scoring with 21 points, while Malik Beasley pitched in 15 of his own off the bench.

Portland is on a four-game skid, with losses to the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and most recently, the Golden State Warriors. Without Damian Lillard due to an abdominal strain and CJ McCollum due to a collapsed right lung, Norman Powell had a team-high 26 points against Golden State. Portland is 3-7 in their last 10 games with a 10-4 record at home.

Minnesota won the most recent meeting against Portland but had lost the previous two meetings.

What: : Wolves at Trail Blazers

When: 8pm CT, December 12

Where: Moda Center

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE.

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (Abdominal Tendinopathy) is QUESTIONABLE. Cody Zeller (Knee) and CJ McCollum (Right Pneumothorax) are OUT.