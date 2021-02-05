Preview: Timberwolves At Thunder

The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-16) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-11) to tip-off a back-to-back weekend series Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Friday's contest is the third of a five-game road trip, having fallen in Cleveland and San Antonio earlier in the week. Guard Malik Beasley leads the Wolves with a career-high 20.1 points per game on 37.5% shooting from three-point range. Continuing a run of standout play, rookie Anthony Edwards has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games. Over the last 10 games, Edwards is averaging 14.8 points on 40.7% shooting from deep.

The Thunder are riding high from a 104-87 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, led by Kenrich Williams' 19 points off the bench. Overall, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits atop the scoring and assist columns for Oklahoma City with averages of 21.8 points and 6.3 assists per game, but missed Wednesday's game with a knee injury.

Tipoff for Friday's matchup is scheduled for 7PM Central, available on FOX Sports North and WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Thunder

When: 7pm CT, February 5

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Naz Reid (Right Wrist Sprain) is PROBABLE. Juancho Hernangómez (Post Health & Safety Protocol Reconditioning) and

D’Angelo Russell (Right Quad Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE. Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Thunder:TBD

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D'Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Naz Reid

Thunder: G- Theo Maledon, G - Hamidou Diallo, F - Luguentz Dort, F - Darius Bazley, C - Al Horford