Practice Report | LaVine Injury Update And Carrying Momentum To Wednesday

The good news from Monday was that the Wolves beat the Mavericks in what was an all-around team win.

The bad news was that the team lost shooting guard Zach LaVine, who is making a push for the All-Star game, in the third quarter due to a hip contusion.

According to head coach Tom Thibodeau, LaVine suffered a hip contusion during the game and biked during Tuesday’s practice. He’s officially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against Houston.

“It was a weird play that he got bumped on,” Thibodeau said after Tuesday’s practice. “But he’ll be okay.”

The Wolves could certainly use LaVine against the high-flying Rockets. The wing is averaging 20.4 points per game and shooting 40.9 percent from the 3-point line. If LaVine is unable to go, expect to see more of Tyus Jones and/or Brandon Rush depending on what matchups Houston shows.

In the team’s first game against Houston on Dec. 17, LaVine finished with 24 points and six assists.

Trying To Make It Two Straight

The Wolves snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Mavericks on Monday night and they hope to make it two wins in a row, something they’ve only done once this season.

Of course, that doesn’t come easy against a James Harden-led Rockets team.

The Wolves lost to the Rockets 111-109 in overtime to the Rockets on Dec. 17 despite leading by 13 going into the fourth quarter. But the fact that the Wolves had a then 20-7 team on the ropes is a promising sign. And despite the collapse late in the game, the Wolves don’t think that will have any effect on Wednesday night’s game.

“I mean, I’ve learned from that game,” Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns said. “We’ve all learned. Just going to go there, go into tomorrow with a certain energy, a certain passion, a certain excitement and we have to go out there and execute. And again, everything goes back to our discipline. If we’re disciplined for four-straight quarters, not many teams in this league can beat us.”

Tipoff for Wednesday night’s game is set for 7 p.m. at the Target Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on Fox Sports North and WCCO-830 AM.