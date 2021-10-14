Pack Gives Back Ticket Program Expands Outreach

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx announced today its Pack Gives Back Ticket Program is now open for applicants for the 2021-22 Timberwolves season.

New this season, any registered 501(c) nonprofit is eligible to apply for the program. The Pack Gives Back Ticket Program distributes free tickets to nearly 200 organizations throughout the Midwest including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Dakotas to provide the community an opportunity to experience an NBA or WNBA game.

“After last season, we’re excited to welcome individuals to experience a Timberwolves game,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Executive Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway. “The Pack Gives Back Ticket Program is special due to its impact beyond Minnesota. We’re able to host regional fans and those who may never have the opportunity to attend an NBA game.”

The Pack Gives Back Ticket Program operates under the Fastbreak Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

Interested applicants can register at: https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/packtickets