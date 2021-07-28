Getty Images
Okogie, Nigeria Fall To Germany In Olympic Play
Nigeria fell to 0-2 in Group B at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, losing to Germany, 99-92, Tuesday night. Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie didn't score in the matchup, but dished out three assists as D'Tigers' primary point guard in nearly 16 minutes of work.
Nigeria concludes group play Friday evening at 11:40PM Central versus Italy.
STARTING LINEUP vs. Germany. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/i5WG4cGIsX
— D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball #Tokyo2020 (@NigeriaBasket) July 28, 2021
