Okogie, Nigeria Fall To Germany In Olympic Play

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Jul 27, 2021

Nigeria fell to 0-2 in Group B at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, losing to Germany, 99-92, Tuesday night. Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie didn't score in the matchup, but dished out three assists as D'Tigers' primary point guard in nearly 16 minutes of work. 

BOX SCORE 

Nigeria concludes group play Friday evening at 11:40PM Central versus Italy. 

