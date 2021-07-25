Getty Images
Okogie, Nigeria Fall To Australia In Olympic Opener
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie scored 11 points and dished out three assists in Nigeria's 84-67 defeat to Australia early Sunday morning to tipoff play in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Okogie shot 3-of-7 from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line in his Olympic debut, earning FIBA's 'Top Performer' recognition.
Nigeria kept it close for most of the contest, trailing by just six after three quarters. But No. 1 ranked Australia proved to be too much in the end, outscoring D'Tigers, 26-15, in the final frame.
Okogie and Nigeria continue Group B play on Tuesday evening, taking on Germany at 8:00 PM CT in Tokyo.
Tags
1/
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: