Okogie, Bolmaro Meet In Vegas Showcase

In preparation for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie and Minnesota prospect Leandro Bolmaro met on the hardwood in Las Vegas as Nigeria took on Argentina at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Sin City.

Fresh off D'Tigers' weekend win over the United States, Okogie scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting to help Nigeria to a 94-71 victory over Bolmaro's Argentina. Nigeria next plays Australia on Tuesday at 8:30PM Central.

NONSTOP BALLING OUT pic.twitter.com/sfiiUlPp32 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) July 12, 2021

Bolmaro, whose rights were acquired by the Wolves from New York during the 2020 NBA Draft, also hit double figures coming off the bench. The lanky 20-year-old scored a team-high 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting in just over 15 minutes of work. Argentina plays the United States on Tuesday at 5:00PM Central.