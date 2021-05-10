Getty Images
Offense On Display In Orlando As Russell, Towns Combine For 54
Notes from Sunday's win in Orlando...
- Karl-Anthony Towns finished the night with a game-high-tying 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Of his 27 points, 20 of them came in the first half, accounting for his second 20+ point first half of the season (31st career). The 27 points are good enough for his 24th game of the season with 25+ points.
- With his two triples on the night, Towns has now connected on at least one three-pointer in 81 straight games, extending the longest streak by a Timberwolves player in franchise history.
- Anthony Edwards registered his third double-double of his career with 16 points, a career-high-tying10 rebounds and five assists. Edwards becomes the sixth Timberwolves rookie to record such stat line, joining Christian Laettner (7x; 1992-93), Kevin Garnett (1995-96), Andrew Wiggins (2014-15), Karl-Anthony Towns (3x; 2015-16) and Nemanja Bjelica (2015-16).
- At the final buzzer, D’Angelo Russell recorded a game-high-tying 27 points and eight assists, connecting on five triples for the sixth time this season. The 27 points account for Russell’s 12th game of the season with 25+ points. Over the last five games, he is averaging 18.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.
- Ricky Rubio finished the night with 18 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-7 from deep. With his first three-pointer of the night, Rubio surpassed the 550-career three-pointer mark.
Team Notes
- The 128-96 victory marks the largest Minnesota win against Orlando in the overall series. The previous high was a 29-point win (100-71) at Orlando on Nov. 7, 2003.
- Minnesota tallied 40 points in the second quarter, their fifth 40+ point second quarter of the season (25th in franchise history).
- Minnesota led Orlando 74-44 at the half. The 30-point margin matches the largest lead the Timberwolves have had in a road game at the half (72-42, +30, on Nov. 9, 2015 at Atlanta).
- The 74 points account for the fourth 70+ point first half of the season (29th in team history).
- Through three quarters, Minnesota tallied 107 points, the 31st time in franchise history they have had 100+ points going into the final frame. The Timberwolves move to 26-5 all-time when scoring 100+ through three quarters.
- The Timberwolves connected on a season high 27-of-52 from the field in the first half and grabbed 38 rebounds, which mark a first half season high. Minnesota went on to finish the night with a season-high-tying 57 rebounds.
- Minnesota connected on 16 triples tonight, their 25th game of the season with 15+ made threes. Those 25 games extend a franchise record for most games in a season connecting on 15+ threes.
- Behind Russell’s game-high eight assists, the Timberwolves dished out 30 assists, the 14th time handing out 30+ assists this season.
