Nowell Impresses, Okogie Wins Scrimmage Game #2

Two days removed from their first scrimmage, the Timberwolves returned to Target Center on Tuesday for 5-on-5 action – an important piece of the In-Market Program.

“That’s why this bubble is so important – the ability to get together and play 5-on-5 in game-like situations for our players has been crucial and critical for us,” said Gersson Rosas following the team's scrimmage.

Tuesday’s intra-squad exhibition featured another 32-minute matchup, but it was clear that the team is still working toward game-level conditioning.

“Game 2 was a little rougher [than Game 1] – the guys were feeling their legs today,” shared Rosas.

Conditioning aside, the competitive spirit did not waver, with the development and versatility of several young Timberwolves being on full display. Soon-to-be second year guard Jaylen Nowell scored a game-high 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Josh Okogie showcased his tenacious defense and offensive repertoire en route to 17 points and the game-winning bucket, and several others continued strong In-Market Program showings.

“You see the maturity and experience of a guy like Josh Okogie…there’s been an incredible battle in between Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid which has been fun to watch, Jaylen Nowell has taken a step forward,” noted the Wolves’ President of Basketball Operations.

By the end of regulation, both teams were tied, which led to one of the bubble’s most-intense moments: a sudden death overtime. Naz Reid and Josh Okogie connected on a beautiful backdoor cut to earn their team victory, 76-74.



360 no scope for the win@CallMe_NonStop pic.twitter.com/a1eYxCRrh3 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 30, 2020

Thursday marks the third and final In-Market scrimmage, although the player-led Program will continue with practices thereafter.