In this episode of WolvesCast, John Focke and Cal Soderquist look at the recent play of Keita Bates-Diop in the starting lineup, check in with point guard Jerryd Bayless to discuss his pre-draft workouts with Minnesota and his passions away from the court. Plus the Wolves took part in a city-wide Reading Time-Out. Karl-Anthony Towns and Ryan Saunders have the details.