Wolves, Without Covington, Fall To Blazers In Final Minute

It was tied 105-105 with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter.

But the Timberwolves weren’t able to score down the stretch, and the Blazers were able to hit clutch shots, including 3-pointers from Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, to come away with a 113-105 home win on Saturday night.

Timberwolves wing Robert Covington was held out due to a sore right knee.

The loss drops Minnesota to 13-13 on the season, while the Blazers improve to 15-11.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 20 points and six rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick Rose finished with 18 points, nine assists and three steals. Jeff Teague had 12 points and five assists. Taj Gibson rounded things out with 12 points and five rebounds.

Lillard led the Blazers with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. In his first game back from injury, McCollum finished with 19 points and five rebounds. Al-Farouq Aminu was solid, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Wolves are back at it on Monday night against the Warriors. Tipoff is set from 9:30 p.m. CT in Golden State. The game will air on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.