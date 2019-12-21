Scouting Report | Wolves at Trail Blazers

The Game

The Wolves will continue their four-game road trip in Portland on Saturday night.

Minnesota began its road trip with a 109-100 loss to Denver on Friday night and has now lost nine games in a row.

The Wolves head to Portland with a 10-17 record, which puts them in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers are on a three-game winning streak and are currently sitting in eighth place in the West with a 13-16 record.

The Wolves and Trail Blazers will face off four times this season just as they did last year. Portland won last year's series against Minnesota 3-1.

So far this season, Portland has been a team that’s shown us how quickly a team can recover from a slow start. The Trail Blazers began the season with a 4-6 record, which was good for an 11th place tie in the West at the time. They’ve since gone 9-10 and would be the final playoff team in the West if the postseason began today. Not to mention, they’re 8-7 since picking up free agent and perennial All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

What: Wolves at Trail Blazers

When: 9 p.m. CT, Dec. 21, 2019

Where: Moda Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Connections

There’s quite a bit here.

The Wolves traded the rights of Bojan Dubljevic to Portland for Jake Layman on July 8, 2019, and the Trail Blazers signed free agent Anthony Tolliver who spent the 2018-19 season with the Wolves five days prior.

On the coaching side, the Wolves hired David Vanterpool in mid-June after he spent seven seasons as an assistant coach of the Trail Blazers who advanced to the playoffs six of the seven years Vanterpool was on their coaching staff.

Would You Believe Me If I Told You …

Center Gorgui Dieng made a career-high four 3-pointers against the Denver Nuggets on Friday after shooting 4-for-6 from behind the arc. Dieng is only averaging 1.7 3-point attempts per game but boasts the third-best 3P% (35.9%) among Wolves players who’ve played at least 20 games this season.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable. Jake Layman (toe) is out.

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little (back) and Carmelo Anthony (knee) are game-time decisions. Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg), Rodney Hood (Achilles) and Zach Collins (shoulder) are out.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Wiggins, SF—Okogie, PF—Covington, C—Dieng

Trail Blazers: PG—Lillard, SG—McCollum, SF—Bazemore, PF—Anthony, C—Whiteside