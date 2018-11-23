Wolves Take Down Nets In Black Friday Matinee

In a Black Friday matinee game, the Wolves took down the Nets 112-102 in Brooklyn.

Tipoff was set for 11 a.m. CT which is quite unusual for an NBA game, and it was noticeable early on from both teams, but the Wolves were able to adjust on the fly to snap a two-game losing streak.

The difference for the Wolves was the middle quarters. Minnesota outscored Brooklyn 67-46 in the second and third quarters.

Derrick Rose led the Wolves with 25 points, shooting an efficient 11-for-17 from the field, 2-for-2 from the 3-point line and 1-for-1 free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and nine rebounds.

Seventeen of Towns’ points came in the third quarter.

Taj Gibson, back in his hometown, finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Jeff Teague rounded things out with 15 points and nine assists.

Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 18 points each. DeMarre Carroll scored 13. Jarrett Allen and Shabazz Napier scored 12 points each, while Allen Crabbe added 11.

Maybe this is burying the lede, but this was Minnesota’s first road win of the season. The Wolves were previously 0-8.

The Wolves had eight different players hit a 3-pointer in the game. That equals the most in franchise history. The also hit that mark on April 13, 2016.

This marks the fourth in the last five games the Wolves have scored 20 or more points, sixth overall.

The Wolves move to 8-11 overall, while the Nets fall to 8-12.

Minnesota is back at it on Saturday at Target Center. The Wolves will host Zach LaVine and the Bulls at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. You can get tickets here.