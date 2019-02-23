Wolves Take Down Knicks, Extend Streak To Three

The Wolves took down the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Friday night in their first game back from the All-Star break. With the win, the Wolves their third victory in a row and hold a record of 28-30. They remain in 11th place in the Western Conference.

The Wolves were in a bit of a battle until halfway through the second quarter, but ended up outscoring the Knicks 37-25 in the period. After that, the game was never really in doubt. The Wolves shot well from the field (46.6 percent) and extremely well from three (45.8 percent), and forced a sloppy Knicks team to commit 20 turnovers.

Even without Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed the first game of his career after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol, the Wolves were able to pick up an important road win. The entire team played good defense on the Knicks, but offensively the Wolves were led by Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson, who finished with 20and 19, respectively. However, it was a well-rounded effort overall. Ten Wolves players saw meaningful run, including rookie Keita Bates-Diop, who played his most important minutes of his young career and finished with three points, two rebounds, a steal and a block.

Notably, Tyus Jones returned to the lineup after missing 13 games with an ankle sprain. After missing so many games, Jones definitely has a little rust to shake off, but seeing him back on the court was great. He finished with four points and three rebounds in 17minutes.

Even though the Wolves are getting healthy, the bench that stepped up when they were shorthanded continued to play well in a more limited role—the unit finished with 50 points. That is critical for a team that is entering a tougher stretch of games at the most important time of the season.

While it’s good to have hard-fought victories, getting a relatively easy win on the road like this is certainly nice. The victory should give Minnesota a burst of positive energy coming out of the break and heading into a tough matchup in Milwaukee tomorrow. The Wolves still have a fair amount of climbing to do to fight their way back into the playoff race, but with contributions like they got tonight from players up and down their roster, and riding a three-game winning streak, that dream is starting to look more like a reality.

The way the Wolves played tonight is encouraging. Despite going against a team that they expected to get a victory against, while the Wolves let the Knicks sneak back into it in the fourth quarter, they played with great aggression and competitive fire to put the game away. They blocked shots, jumped passing lanes for steals, took charges and generally looked like not only the more talented team but the more competitive and disciplined one.