Wolves Struggle Down Stretch, Fall To Hawks In OT

This isn’t what the Wolves had hoped for after winning four of their previous five games.

Despite being up by as much as 13 in the game, the Wolves fell 131-123 in overtime to the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

It’s a tough loss for the Wolves when you consider the fact that they were making a push for the playoffs. This loss was a bad one, and knocks the Wolves to 29-32, 3.5 games back from the eighth seed.

Karl-Anthony Towns was exceptional for the Wolves despite the loss, finishing with 37 points and 17 rebounds, shooting 12-for-19 from the field and 5-for-9 from deep. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points, while Derrick Rose and Josh Okogie had 18 and 15 points, respectively.

If you’re looking for a reason why the Wolves lost, it was on the defensive end. The Wolves allowed Trae Young and John Collins to erupt for 70 combined points.

The Wolves have the challenge of playing two games in less than 24 hours. They’ll travel to Indiana to play the Pacers on Thursday night at 6 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. The good news? The Pacers played the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. CT in Dallas on Wednesday night, so they’ll also be a bit weary from the grueling schedule that is the NBA regular season.

We’ll see if the Wolves can bounce back.