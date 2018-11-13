Wolves Snap Losing Streak Behind 20/20 Game From Towns

The Wolves took care of business Monday night against a Nets team that they should absolutely always beat at home. The Nets played the Wolves close for stretches, but at the end of the day the Wolves’ talent, led by Karl-Anthony Town’s 20/20 game, was too much for Brooklyn.

Before we go on, a quick moment to say that the entire Timberwolves organization wishes nothing but the best to Caris LeVert, who suffered a serious lower leg injury in the final moments of the second quarter. He’s a bright young star with a real future in the league and he will certainly approach his recovery with the same tenacity he brought to his game on the court. We look forward to seeing him back on the court.

Monday’s contest was a bit of an odd game. The Wolves were without Jimmy Butler after he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday morning, but the players they got in return—Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless—were not available to play. This left the Wolves shorthanded and in a holding pattern of sorts as they wait for their entire roster to finally be assembled. The team looked sloppy, turning the ball over 23times, but shot the ball extremely well from the field to make up for it. They hit 40 of 76 shots for 52.6 percent.

On the topic of roster completeness, the Wolves did finally have everyone currently with the team dressed to play. Jeff Teague and Andrew Wiggins were both nursing injuries coming into tonight, but both ended up being able to play. Teague finished with 24 points and 11 assists and Wiggins had 13 points. It will probably take a few games for Teague especially to get fully back into game shape after being out for almost a full two weeks, but he looked relatively sharp nonetheless.

Towns, in his first game as the unquestioned offensive centerpiece of the team, looked solid on both ends of the floor. He finished with an impressive line of 25 points, 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. He shot an efficient 9-of-11 from the field.

The Wolves are back in action on Wednesday against the Pelicans here at Target Center. In that game they will welcome Covington and Saric to action and look to build upon tonight’s victory.