Wolves Set To Host Two Star-Studded Teams

The Wolves have quite the two games ahead of them at Target Center.

All NBA games present somewhat of a challenge, but you’d be hardpressed to find a bigger challenge than what the Wolves have to face on back-to-back nights at Target Center.

The Wolves will host the Warriors and 76ers on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

First, the matchup with the Warriors.

The Warriors find themselves in a battle for the No. 1 seed in the West. As of Thursday morning, Golden State is 51-23, just a half game up from the Nuggets for the top spot in the conference. This very well could go down to the end and home-court advantage will be huge when you consider how well the Nuggets play at home.

Golden State’s roster is loaded, led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, and rounded out by Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and now DeMarcus Cousins.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. You can get tickets here.

As for Saturday’s matchup, most fans will be focusing on the return of Jimmy Butler, and rightfully so. Butler led the Wolves to their first playoff appearance since 2003-04 last year, but he was the major reason for a rocky start of the season for the Wolves. Eventually, the Wolves traded him to the 76ers, which was probably a win-win for both teams.

The 76ers are somewhat cemented in as third seed in the East – 4.5 games back from the No. 2 Raptors and 2.5 games ahead of the Pacers with eight games remaining.

While the 76ers aren’t the Warriors, there’s still plenty of talent. Joining Butler is, of course, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and former Clipper Tobias Harris.

The Wolves will be rocking their Statement uniforms in this one.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO and NBA TV. You can get tickets here.