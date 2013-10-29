Wolves Set 2013-14 Opening Night Roster

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team’s 15-player 2013-14 Opening Night roster. To reduce their roster to the 15-man limit, this past weekend the Wolves waived Lorenzo Brown, Othyus Jeffers and Chris Johnson. The 2013-14 roster features eight returning players and seven new players. The seven new faces include veteran shooting guard Kevin Martin, who was acquired via a sign-and-trade from Oklahoma City in a three-team trade on July 11, and three free agent signees: Corey Brewer, Ronny Turiaf and A.J. Price. A trio of rookies –first round draft picks Shabazz Muhammad (14th overall pick) and Gorgui Dieng (21st overall pick), and 2012 second round pick Robbie Hummel (58th overall pick) – round out the new faces on this year’s squad. Minnesota’s eight returning players are: Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, Nikola Pekovic, J.J. Barea, Chase Budinger, Dante Cunningham, Alexey Shved and Derrick Williams. The entire 15-man roster is listed below. The 25th season of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball opens on Wednesday, October 30 against the Orlando Magic. The game will be televised on FOX Sports North with Dave Benz and Jim Petersen calling the action. It can also be heard on 830 WCCO-AM and the Timberwolves Radio Network with Wolves play-by-play announcer Alan Horton on the call. Tickets for Wednesday’s home opener against Orlando and Friday's game against Oklahoma City are available now without any additional fees by visiting Timberwolves.com/WolvesTix. To purchase a season ticket membership for the upcoming season or information on the benefits of becoming a season ticket member, fans can call a Wolves ticket representative at 612-673-1234.