Wolves Unable To Finish Season Sweep Over Thunder

The Wolves put up a good fight, but they faltered late on Sunday afternoon to the Thunder at Target Center, 132-126.

Minnesota led by as much as 10 points in the third quarter, but Oklahoma City rallied back and outscored the Wolves 37-29 in the fourth quarter to come away with a win.

For the shorthanded Wolves (Jerryd Bayless joined Taj Gibson, Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague, Robert Covington and Luol Deng as Wolves out) to play as well as they did against the Thunder, a team trying to avoid playing the Warriors in the first round, says something. The Wolves, as far as the standings are concerned, aren’t playing for anything. This team, led by interim head coach Ryan Saunders, has shown plenty of heart and pride.

Had the Wolves won, they would have joined the Nuggets as the only other Western Conference team to sweep the Thunder this season. Instead, they’ll take the 3-1 season series win.

Karl-Anthony Towns moved to third place in team history in points scored, passing Sam Mitchell. Towns finished with a game-high 35 points, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 13-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Wiggins continued his season success against the Thunder, finishing with 24 points, five rebounds and four assists. He shot an efficient 9-for-15 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep. Dario Saric added 23 points, 15 coming from the 3-point line. Tyus Jones had a strong 10-point, 13-assist double-double while committing no turnovers. Gorgui Dieng rounded things out with 10 points in 14 minutes.

Russell Westbrook led the Thunder with 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Paul George added 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Dennis Schroder was solid off the bench, finishing with 21 points and shooting 8-for-15 from the field. Jerami Grant and Markieff Morris combined for 29 points and 11 rebounds. Terrance Ferguson rounded things out with 11 points.

Minnesota falls to 36-44, tied for 10th in the West. Oklahoma City improves to 47-33, tied for sixth in the West.

The Wolves play their last home game of the 2018-19 season on Tuesday against Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North Plus and 104.1 JACK FM. Tickets are available here.