Wolves Rookies Impress In First NBA Outing

Throughout training camp, it’s seemed like the Timberwolves struck gold picking Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop in the 2018 draft. In the rookies’ first ever NBA game, they only reinforced that sentiment.

The stat lines don’t tell the whole story.

Josh Okogie scored 10 points with five rebounds and a steal, and hit his only three-point attempt. Keita Bates-Diop didn’t shoot the ball well (he went 1-9) but hit three-of-four foul shots and grabbed six rebounds.

More importantly, both players were aggressive and didn’t shy away from the moment. Bates-Diop got his field goal in a great pull-up transition opportunity, and Okogie’s assertiveness led to a few phenomenal buckets inside.

“I thought Josh [Okogie] and Keita [Bates-Diop] did really well for the first time,” said head coach Tom Thibodeau. “Obviously, its pre-season so it’s not regular season basketball, but for the first time out I thought both guys did a good job. I think that is important.”

Veteran Taj Gibson also had good things to say about the rooks.

“They’ve been playing awesome all camp. They’re real quiet (and) listen to what coaches want them to do. Tonight was a good test for them to go against some real competition other than us. I thought that they did a good job,” he said. “I think now that we won we want them to be like that because it’s the pros you got to go out there and shoot the shots. We’re behind them a 100 percent, they put the work in and they did a good job.”

The most important thing for Okogie and Bates-Diop is that they use the preseason to get comfortable in the pace of the NBA game playing against real competition, not just their teammates. What’s especially encouraging so far is it seems like both young players are not trying to do too much, rather they’re finding the areas of the game where they can make an impact and being effective.

“They are both long and they will learn as we go. Just understanding the strengths and weakness of the players that they are guarding. Understanding what the offenses are and what the teams are trying to get to,” said Thibodeau. “There were some rookie mistakes but I thought for the first time out they did a really good job. I almost thought they were both unselfish, but they kept the game simple. I thought they shot when they should shoot, they passed, and I think that is important and it is a big part of winning.”