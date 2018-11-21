Wolves Reflect On Unforgettable Game 82

Wednesday night’s Wolves game against the Nuggets has a little extra on the line.

No, it’s not as important as Game 82 last season, but unless this was Game 7 of a playoff game, that would be impossible.

Minnesota beat Denver 112-106 in overtime on April 11 last season in a do or die game at Target Center. The thriller was an instant all-time classic that was an absolute roller coaster of emotions.

A fan of either team felt a little bit of everything during that game. Sweaty palms. Faster heartbeat. The game ended around 10 p.m., but chances are, you didn’t get to bed until 1 a.m. after trying to calm yourself down.

The cast of characters in this game are similar to last season. The Nuggets still have guys like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Gary Harris, and the Wolves have the core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and Andrew Wiggins.

Towns was asked after Tuesday’s practice what he remembered from that game.

“We won,” Towns said with a smile.

Towns was instrumental in that, finishing with 26 points and 14 rebounds. He knows that the Nuggets will be looking for some revenge. Of course, it’s tough to get even considering the Wolves made the playoffs last season and the Nuggets did not. This game won’t dictate who will be playing in late April, but it could feel like it.

“I already know how they feel about that,” Towns said. “It’s going to be a game we’re going to have to grind out. It’s going to be a game that’s going to be very physical and that’s going to have a lot of emotion in it as well. Those games are the fun ones to play, the ones where there’s a lot of pride on the line.”

The win snapped a 13-year playoff drought for the Timberwolves. It’s hard to imagine how we’d think of last season if the Wolves hadn’t won.

It also marked the fifth-straight year the Nuggets were left out of the postseason after 10-straight appearances.

“It was a big game for our players, for our organization,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But as you said, last year was last year then you start all over again and hopefully we can build off of that. But the night itself was a great night in the building, the emotion of the building, the emotion of our players, a hard-fought game, it was a great game and you take the lessons you learned from it and hopefully you can move it forward.”

