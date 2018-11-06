Wolves' Rally In 4th Not Enough vs. Clippers

If you stayed up late enough on Monday night, you almost saw the Wolves comeback for the win.

Of course, “almost” is always the key word and the Wolves fell 120-109 to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

The Wolves would rally in the fourth, thanks to 15 points from Jimmy Butler, who entered the fourth with just five points. Minnesota trailed 94-93 with 10:07 left in the game, but the Clippers would slowly build their lead and come away with the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. He shot an efficient 8-for-13 from the field. Butler added 20 points and five assists. Derrick Rose got the start after missing the last two games with an ankle injury and scored 21 points. Taj Gibson and Andrew Wiggins combined for 28 points and 15 rebounds.

For the Clippers, it was an all-around attack as it’s been all season long. Tobias Harris finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Danilo Gallinari also scored 22 points. Lou Williams, last year’s Sixth Man of the Year, led the bench with 20 points and six assists. Montrezl Harrell finished with 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench, shooting 6-for-7 from the field. Patrick Beverley and Boban Marjanovic are very-different sized people, but combined for 20 points and 15 rebounds.

The Wolves were outrebounded 43-38, which has been a common problem for them this season. They also allowed the Clippers to shoot 48.9 percent from the field and 45.2 percent (14-for-31) from the 3-point line.

“I thought they came up with crucial plays in the fourth quarter,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game. “The time we did defend well, if you give a team two or three cracks at it, they made us pay; they made us pay with the threes.”

This marks Minnesota’s third-straight loss on what has been a disappointing West coast road trip. Sure, the Wolves don’t have Jeff Teague and there’s uncertainty with Butler, but that’s just how things are at this point and the Wolves have to find ways to win games.

The loss drops Minnesota to 4-7, 13thin the West. Los Angeles improves to 6-4, tied for fifth.

The good news is that the Wolves don’t have to travel. They’ll stay in Los Angeles to play the 4-6 Lakers on Wednesday. The bad news is the Lakers have LeBron James and as it turns out, LeBron James is still very good at basketball. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and 830 WCCO.