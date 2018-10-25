Wolves Put Up A Good Fight But Fall To Raptors In Toronto

The Wolves lost to the Raptors 112-105on Wednesday night in a game that was simultaneously frustrating and encouraging. Throughout much of the game, the Wolves hung around with one of the best teams in the NBA, but just couldn’t get over the hump and get a lead. The Raptors are clearly a team with championship aspirations and they played like one Wednesday night. Yet the Wolves had them on the ropes several times, they just couldn’t take advantage. The loss is a tough one, but it’s made both harder and easier to take by the fact that if the game had started a little differently we might be talking about a different result.

The Raptors made eight of their first 11 shots to open up an 18-9 lead. In the first quarter the Wolves trailed by as many as 13 points before their bench unit closed the quarter strong to cut the deficit to seven going into the second. That same unit (Tyus Jones, Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Tolliver and Gorgui Dieng), did good work at the start of the second as well—they went on a 9-0 run to open the quarter. However, the Raptors battled back and ended the half up 57-48.

The third quarter was a decent one, and included a crazy put-back slam by Josh Okogie, but the Wolves couldn’t make up any ground heading into the fourth. In the fourth, the Raptors put their foot down. Kawhi Leonard was unstoppable, Jonas Valanciunas looked like an All-Star and Kyle Lowry seemed to find every Raptors player for an open look.

There are some good things the Wolves can go back to. They didn’t let deficits and Raptors scoring runs get to their heads and they went on a 16-4 run towards the end of the game. Karl-Anthony Towns shook off another rough start and looked great in the fourth. The three-point shooting was great. It took Leonard heroics to secure the victory for the Raptors. The Wolves didn’t shy away from the moment. The loss is a hard pill to swallow, but all is not lost.

A few quick thoughts:

Kawhi Leonard is back. Nobody would blame you for forgetting how incredibly deadly a healthy Leonard is after he barely played last year, but if you needed a reminder this game was a good one. Leonard was everywhere. He was efficient, smart and tough—everything the Raptors hoped to get when they traded for him. He finished with 35 points on 65.2 percent shooting and added five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. If you picked him later in fantasy drafts, congratulations.

Threes are nice, but you have to hit your other shots! The Wolves started the game having a lot of difficulty finishing in the painted area and the free throw shooting that had been so good to this point dropped off. Minnesota went 10-of-16 from the stripe. By contrast, the Wolves shot 15-for-30 from beyond the arc. That’s elite. The 37.8 percent mark from two? Not so much. What a weird game. It’s not often you see a team shoot a lower percentage from the field than from three, but here we are.

In what is becoming a pattern, Towns looked good late in the game but struggled early. The Raptors surrounded him every time he touched the ball and were doing their absolute best to prevent him from catching passes anywhere near the paint. Unable to go to his post-up game, Towns settled for a few ill-advised jumpers, though he did hit a three. Towns had another decent game on defense, but it’s clear that his struggles on offense are starting to get to him. The Wolves will certainly try to get him going earlier on Friday against the Bucks.

The Wolves had a very balanced offensive night. Seven players reached double figures, including the rookie Okogie filling in for Andrew Wiggins. Okogie took a few more bad shots than we saw him take in previous games, but it’s good that he’s not afraid to put it up. Tolliver also looked good yet again—all of his shots were threes and he went three-for-five and added a couple free throws to put him at 11 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block. Tolliver has been a good thing for the Wolves thus far.

The Wolves are back in action on Friday to take on the Bucks at Target Center where they’ll look to rebound against another strong opponent.