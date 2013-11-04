Wolves Present Rebuilding Together Twin Cities With $5,000 Grant

Wolves Present Rebuilding Together TC With $5,000 Grant

The Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation honored Rebuilding Together with an on-court presentation during Friday night's game at Target Center versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In November, the Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation is celebrating Operation Minnesota Heroes month, presented by the Roger and Nancy McCabe Foundation and POPP Communications, serves to honor and recognize Minnesota troops and their families. The FastBreak Foundation works to ensure that those servicemen and women from Minnesota who dutifully serve their country at home and abroad have an opportunity to be recognized by the Timberwolves and their fans.

Rebuilding Together brings volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of the low-income homeowners. Funding will be used to help Susanne, a retired US Army Veteran and single mother of two, install new windows so she can provide a safe and healthy home for her children.

Minnesota Timberwolves President, Chris Wright presented a $5,000 check to Rebuilding Together Program Director, Tony Sjogren and Program Manager, Brent Suski.

"It's a chance for us to get out the message but it's also working with a fine organization. We've got a long partnership with the Timberwolves doing projects and it's reinforcing that partnership," Sjogren explained.

The Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation provides and supports hands-on programs that positively impact Minnesota youth. Through giving, education and basketball opportunities, the Foundation enables young people to make responsible decisions, contribute to their futures, and experience lifelong memories.