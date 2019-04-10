Wolves Lose To Raptors In Final Home Game Of The Season

The Wolves fell to the Toronto Raptors in their final home game of the season on Tuesday night. Several Minnesota players had good nights on offense, but the team simply couldn’t stop the Raptors on the other end of the floor and ended up losing 120-100.

With Karl-Anthony Towns on the bench nursing a knee injury Gorgui Dieng continued his strong play, leading the pack with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He also had a steal and a block and shot 55.6 percent from the field. Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric were also decent, though they played limited minutes as Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders elected to play the bench for most of the fourth quarter with the Wolves down by more than 20 points. Tyus Jones also played well, finishing with 11 points and 10 assists in 28 minutes.

The biggest issue on Tuesday was the Wolves’ defense. They allowed the Raptors to shoot 52.3 percent from the field and 43.2 from three. They were also crushed on the boards 54-to-35. It’s hard to win with those kinds of numbers. The Raptors are a very good team rounding into playoff form so it’s not surprising to see them come in with the kind of energy they did tonight, but it’s tough to see the Wolves get beat so badly. Nevertheless, at the end of the game, the Wolves faithful stood and applauded to thank their team for what has been an eventful season with some real moments of joy.

This is certainly not how the Wolves imagined their last home game of the season going, but though it will be difficult, they do have another opportunity right the ship and go out on a high note tomorrow in Denver.