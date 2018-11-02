Wolves' Josh Okogie Rises Rookie Rankings

Timberwolves rookie wing Josh Okogie has been a pleasant surprise early in the 2018-19 season.

The folks over at NBA.com have taken notice.

In the latest Kia Rookie Ladder, Okogie ranks fifth among rookies. Okogie, picked 20th overall (the pick Minnesota acquired from Utah in the Ricky Rubio trade), is the only player in the top five of the rankings who wasn’t taken top-five overall in the draft.

On the season, Okogie is averaging 9.8 points (eighth among rookies), 5.3 rebounds (sixth), 1.7 steals (first) and 1.3 assists per game.

Okogie has been the silver lining for the Wolves being without Andrew Wiggins (quad) for three games and Jimmy Butler (rest) sitting out as well sporadically.

Going into the 2018-19 season, we hoped to see Okogie here and there, which is generally the case for mid to late first-round picks. But it’s apparent now that Okogie should be an important part of this team’s rotation. The kid is full of energy and brings it all on the defensive end.