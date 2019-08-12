Wolves Host Leonard, PG13 & Clippers Twice In 2019-20

A little past midnight on July 6, Woj Bombs alerted everyone that the Clippers had gone from fun playoff hopeful to the favorites to win the NBA Championship.

Finals MVP and Toronto legend forever Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers, and seconds later, it was announced that the Clippers had sent stud rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danillo Galinari and their entire future to the Thunder for Paul George.

The NBA is a weird place, my people.

With Leonard and George leading the way, along with Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Ivaca Zubac, this team should be the favorites to win the championship. This will be one of the best two-way teams in the league. Find a weakness. I can’t.

It’s funny how two years ago, people were wondering when Doc Rivers would retire. After proving he’s one of the best coaches for the last two seasons (again), he’s at the helm of what’s probably going to be a 60-win team.

The Wolves will get four looks at the Clippers in 2019-20, twice at Target Center. The first will be on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., while the second will be Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

Minnesota will play in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 1 and Monday, Apr. 13.

You might look at the rosters and think that the Wolves don’t match up great against the Clippers. That might be true, but spoiler alert. . . No team in the NBA does.

The one clear advantage the Wolves do have is Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns should be able to win the Zubac matchup, and it will be up to the rest of the Wolves roster to space the floor for Towns when he’s doubled.

It won’t be an easy matchup, but it will certainly be a fun one for Wolves fans to see their team go up against a team that is going for it all in 2019-20.

You can view the full 2019-20 schedule here.