Wolves Host LeBron & AD On March 30

What an offseason it was for the NBA.

One team that benefitted from the craziness of it was the Los Angeles Lakers. After a disappointing first season in the LeBron Era, the Lakers flipped their young players for Anthony Davis.

The move was about as surprising as you eating too much pizza at any occasion in which there is pizza.

With James and Davis leading the way, the Lakers are suddenly one of the favorites to win the 2019-20 title.

But do they have enough depth? The Lakers traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick (a pick the Pelicans traded to the Hawks) and 1,938 future first-round picks to get Davis.

The Lakers will rely on guys like Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma and DeMarcus Cousins to pick up the slack, otherwise we’ll be seeing James and Davis play 45 minutes per game, which obviously isn’t sustainable.

Acquiring Davis cost the Lakers a pretty penny, and maybe we’ll look back at this like the Herschel Walker trade, but in the moment, it looks like a win-win. The Lakers get a top-5 player, and the Pelicans get tons of assets to build around Zion Williamson.

Three years ago, if I told you James, Davis and Cousins were all on the same team, you’d think I was talking about an All-Star team or perhaps my fantasy basketball team (which is the most-boring thing to talk about in the history of conversations).

But after rupturing his Achilles, Cousins isn’t the same player he once was, and the free-agent market reflected that.

The Wolves will get a look at the top-heavy Lakers for the first time on Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m. CT. It’s the only game at the Target Center between the two teams this season. Minnesota will travel to play the Lakers at Staples Center on Dec. 8 and Apr. 12.

Minnesota was 3-1 against Los Angeles last season, but James was absent in two of those wins.

You can get tickets to the Mar. 30 game here, and you can check out the 2019-20 schedule here.