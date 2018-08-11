Wolves Host Cavs In Home Opener

The Timberwolves will open their home schedule against a team that lost one key player this offseason, and that one key player makes a world of a difference.

Minnesota hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Oct. 19 at Target Center to open up the 2018-19 season. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

The Cavaliers, as you know because you probably watch basketball, lost LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

That’s a big deal considering James has led the Cavaliers to four-straight NBA Finals appearances and has led Cleveland in win shares nine of the last 14 seasons. That’s remarkable considering he left the team for four seasons to join the Heatles.

Kyrie Irving led Cleveland in win shares in 2014-15. He played six more games than James.

What’s new in Cleveland? Besides losing LeBron, nothing really. The team signed former Wolves All-Star Kevin Love to an extension and drafted Collin Sexton, a point guard out of Alabama, with the eighth-overall pick.

Since Love’s departure from Minnesota in 2014, he’s played four seasons for the Cavaliers, but just five games against the Wolves. In those five games, he’s averaging 13.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. With no James in Cleveland, Love will see his all-around numbers go up, and we could see him put up numbers he put up in Minnesota. We’ll see if that results in wins for Cleveland.

Andrew Wiggins always seems to show up against his (kind of) former team. Cleveland traded Wiggins two months after drafting him first overall for Love. In eight games against Cleveland, Wiggins has gone all “revenge game!” on us and has averaged 27.9 points per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from the 3-point line.

With Love being the No. 1 option in Cleveland, the matchup to watch is the Love and Wiggins – even though the two don’t play the same positions. They’ll forever be linked from that trade.

The Wolves and Cavs will matchup again on Nov. 26 at Cleveland.